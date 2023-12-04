Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises about 1.9% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $18,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWZ. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth about $907,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,894,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,938,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWZ stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $33.81. 9,162,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,711,254. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

