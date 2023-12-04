Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Has $13.69 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 457,865 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.4% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.27. 11,184,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,453,797. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.08. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

