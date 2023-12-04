Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Purchases 29,651 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.15% of Calix worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Calix by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,988,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calix Price Performance

CALX stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $39.38. 281,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,760. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.55. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $77.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Calix had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Calix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.