Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Purchases New Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,237,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,677,000. NIO makes up 2.3% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned about 0.13% of NIO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NIO by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

NYSE NIO traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 29,905,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,972,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

