Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Sells 42,800 Shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT trimmed its position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in VanEck VietnamETF were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,379,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the first quarter worth $6,972,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,980,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 446,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 272,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 264,269 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VNM traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 243,017 shares. The company has a market cap of $562.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

