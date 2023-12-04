Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Trims Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,277,218 shares during the quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGAL. INCA Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 478,516 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 438,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 218,774 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $16.45. 394,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,526. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 6.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GGAL shares. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

