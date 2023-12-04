DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Sold by D1 Capital Partners L.P.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,373,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,395 shares during the period. DLocal makes up approximately 1.3% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned about 1.81% of DLocal worth $65,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 61,746,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,249 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DLocal by 866.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,297,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,580 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after buying an additional 1,415,016 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,268,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,394,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised DLocal from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

DLO opened at $17.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. DLocal Limited has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

