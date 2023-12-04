DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Sold by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC trimmed its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,300 shares during the quarter. DMC Global makes up 2.0% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 1.20% of DMC Global worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DMC Global by 110.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in DMC Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 200.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,292 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 50.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 190,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 63,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the second quarter worth about $429,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BOOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DMC Global from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
DMC Global Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.70. 44,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,930. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $329.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.45. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $28.01.
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
DMC Global Profile
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.
