DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Sold by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC trimmed its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,300 shares during the quarter. DMC Global makes up 2.0% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 1.20% of DMC Global worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DMC Global by 110.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in DMC Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 200.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,292 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 50.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 190,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 63,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the second quarter worth about $429,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DMC Global from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.70. 44,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,930. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $329.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.45. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $28.01.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

