Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 5,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.41. The stock had a trading volume of 635,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,711. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $251.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

