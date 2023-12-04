Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $126.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

