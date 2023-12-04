Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.56.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $126.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.77. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

