Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Trimmed by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.20. 2,020,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,746. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

