Donald C. Burke Sells 2,400 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Avista Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.42. The company had a trading volume of 123,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. Avista Co. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $45.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Avista’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

AVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Institutional Trading of Avista

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 146.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 156.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 21.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Avista by 41,325.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

