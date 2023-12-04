Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 141,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Donegal Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,349. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $480.80 million, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of -0.02. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.17 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 1.08%.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.35%.

In other Donegal Group news, VP Robert Richard Long, Jr. sold 13,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $192,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,374 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $78,191.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,081,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,786,479.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Richard Long, Jr. sold 13,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $192,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 430 shares in the company, valued at $6,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Donegal Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Donegal Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Donegal Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 53,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on DGICA

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.