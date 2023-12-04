DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,090,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 18,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Moffett Nathanson cut DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.81.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $11,025,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $11,025,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $54,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,786.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 795,500 shares of company stock worth $66,076,561. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in DoorDash by 1,274.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DASH traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.36. 4,702,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,022. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.95. DoorDash has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $99.25. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

