DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DBL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 38,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,308. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $15.76.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

