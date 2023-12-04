DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1797 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DLY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.51. 291,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,172. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

