Doug Fagan Acquires 13,000 Shares of SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Stock

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) Director Doug Fagan bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $10,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SHF Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHFS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.83. 209,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,225. SHF Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

Get SHF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SHF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHFS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SHF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SHF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SHF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in SHF in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in SHF by 624.9% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,163,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,350 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHF Company Profile

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.