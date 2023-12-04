Douglas James Kramer Sells 3,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $233,310.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 154,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,025,497.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $169,440.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $188,730.00.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,997,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average is $64.43. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $2,023,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

