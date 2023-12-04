DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.00

Shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.11), with a volume of 201868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.11).

DP Eurasia Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,760.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.23.

Get DP Eurasia alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aslan Saranga purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £400 ($505.24). Company insiders own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand name in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It offers food and pizza delivery, takeaway, and eat-in services. The company also owns and operates coffee brand COFFY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DP Eurasia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Eurasia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.