DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading Down 4.4%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $9.00. 197,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 332,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRD. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on DRDGOLD from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 2,038.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 328,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares in the last quarter.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

