Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 144,661 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,661 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $23,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $106.26 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.81 and a twelve month high of $132.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.35.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $3.89. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $3,180,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,599,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

