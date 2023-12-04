Driehaus Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,722,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161,123 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 1.85% of OneSpaWorld worth $20,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth $1,016,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 57,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 1.5 %

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $12.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.69 and a beta of 1.98. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.48 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 588,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,462.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 588,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,462.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,614.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $867,650 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

