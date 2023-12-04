Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 276,553 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,228 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,553 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Bancorp worth $18,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 59,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $41.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 1,275 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,505.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,084.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

