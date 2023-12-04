Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 82,267 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,267 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $17,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $163,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $91.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,043.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

