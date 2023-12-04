Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 322,050 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 322,050 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,553,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Five9 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,252 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Five9 by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,919,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,134,000 after acquiring an additional 330,256 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,719,000 after buying an additional 1,509,878 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after buying an additional 81,652 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of FIVN opened at $79.31 on Monday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

