Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 592,982 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 592,982 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Summit Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit Materials by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,127,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,368 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 20.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SUM stock opened at $35.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

