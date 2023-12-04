Driehaus Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,471 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lamb Weston worth $20,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 26.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $561,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 14.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $783,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $100.57 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

