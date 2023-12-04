Driehaus Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $25,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,191 shares of company stock valued at $14,829,524 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $985.00.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,127.71 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $575.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1,130.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $941.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $869.13. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

