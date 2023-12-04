Driehaus Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,683 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $31,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,889,000 after buying an additional 486,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after acquiring an additional 304,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after acquiring an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,591,000 after acquiring an additional 268,216 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $60.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.22. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $56,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,658,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $56,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,658,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nur Nicholson sold 20,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $900,894.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,613 shares of company stock worth $2,956,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.