Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $17.26 Million Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,352 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of WNS worth $17,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 31.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 7.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

WNS stock opened at $59.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $66.85. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. WNS’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

