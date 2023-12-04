Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $30.91 Million Stock Position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,097,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740,252 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $30,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 249,530 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $433,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAXN shares. Northland Securities cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $4.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.85 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 115.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

