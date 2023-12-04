Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $20.48 Million in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,194,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,479,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.33% of Aerovate Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $66,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $30.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 12,517 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $203,276.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $59,200.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,442.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 12,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $203,276.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,965.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,882 shares of company stock worth $504,869. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Aerovate Therapeutics Profile
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
