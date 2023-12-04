Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,977 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of MGP Ingredients worth $19,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,536,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $40,096.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,145.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $100,003.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,536,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,956 shares of company stock worth $890,200 in the last ninety days. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MGPI. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $88.87 on Monday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.91 and a 1-year high of $124.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.86%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

