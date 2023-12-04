Driehaus Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,317,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 242,224 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $20,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ERJ. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 255.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 134,452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 22.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Stock Performance

ERJ stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Embraer

Embraer Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.