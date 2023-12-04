Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 229,596 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 346,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,596 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $49.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $52.30.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

