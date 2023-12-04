Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 29,293 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,293 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 2.42% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $23,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,802 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,863,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,878,000 after buying an additional 2,153,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 996.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,848,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,506,000 after buying an additional 1,679,770 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,230,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the second quarter worth about $21,947,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA opened at $39.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52 week low of $35.78 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

