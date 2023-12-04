Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 644,769 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,646,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth approximately $13,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRIM. StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Primoris Services Price Performance

PRIM stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.19. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $123,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,606.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $123,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,606.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Lee King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $154,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,452.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,205 shares of company stock valued at $914,544 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.