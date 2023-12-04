Drive Shack (LON:DS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a GBX 360 ($4.55) price objective on the stock.

Drive Shack Price Performance

Drive Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.