Drive Shack (LON:DS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a GBX 360 ($4.55) price objective on the stock.
Drive Shack Price Performance
Drive Shack Company Profile
Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.
