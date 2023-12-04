Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRVN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 877.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $13.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $581.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.72 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

