DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 360 ($4.55) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

DS Smith Stock Performance

SMDS stock traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 300.30 ($3.79). 4,098,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,526. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 260.50 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 369.10 ($4.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 282.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 292.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 858.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Miles Roberts sold 391,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 306 ($3.87), for a total value of £1,199,165.04 ($1,514,671.01). In related news, insider Richard Pike purchased 88,715 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £251,950.60 ($318,239.99). Also, insider Miles Roberts sold 391,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 306 ($3.87), for a total transaction of £1,199,165.04 ($1,514,671.01). 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

Read More

