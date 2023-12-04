DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Update

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DSS Stock Down 0.3 %

DSS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.14. 209,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. DSS has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

Get DSS alerts:

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. DSS had a negative return on equity of 37.31% and a negative net margin of 222.48%. As a group, analysts predict that DSS will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DSS

DSS Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in DSS, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:DSS Free Report ) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.