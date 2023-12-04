Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $103.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $94.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE DUK opened at $92.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 464,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,468,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $923,907,000 after purchasing an additional 492,011 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after buying an additional 257,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after buying an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.