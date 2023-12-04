Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $2,128,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.57, for a total value of $1,465,700.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.26, for a total transaction of $1,652,600.00.

Shares of DUOL stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.98. The company had a trading volume of 661,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,037. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -790.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.44. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $226.79.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Duolingo's quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

