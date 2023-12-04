Durable Capital Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 167,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,802,000. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 0.21% of Gartner as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 275.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 268.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth $39,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.50.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total transaction of $514,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares in the company, valued at $19,981,630.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,058.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total transaction of $514,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $35,684,617 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $2.06 on Monday, hitting $439.08. 129,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,158. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $441.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

