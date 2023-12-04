Durable Capital Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Durable Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,372,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088,150 shares during the period. Abcam accounts for about 3.1% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Abcam worth $351,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Abcam by 198.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Abcam by 618.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Abcam during the first quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abcam by 72.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Abcam in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abcam alerts:

Abcam Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ABCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,417. Abcam plc has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $25.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, October 9th. William Blair lowered Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Abcam

Abcam Profile

(Free Report)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.