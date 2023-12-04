Durable Capital Partners LP Has $145.06 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,474,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,430 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for about 1.3% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $145,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,843 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 272,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 61,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -988.50, a P/E/G ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,829.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $6,280,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,977,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,931 shares of company stock valued at $50,412,358 over the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

