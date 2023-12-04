Durable Capital Partners LP Has $176.64 Million Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Durable Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 337,261 shares during the period. Quaker Chemical accounts for about 1.6% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 5.04% of Quaker Chemical worth $176,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $843,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 267,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of KWR stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.86. 38,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.46. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $490.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.61 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KWR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

