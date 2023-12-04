Durable Capital Partners LP Increases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,070 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $72,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $266,095,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Equifax by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after purchasing an additional 795,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.21. 299,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,839. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $240.35.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

