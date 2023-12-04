Durable Capital Partners LP Purchases 190,309 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 71.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 457,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,309 shares during the period. Chemed accounts for approximately 2.2% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $247,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 20.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,031 shares of company stock worth $12,736,950. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chemed

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE:CHE traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $569.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,278. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $481.99 and a fifty-two week high of $590.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $547.54 and its 200-day moving average is $534.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.